Juan Pablo Socino: Edinburgh sign Argentina & Newcastle back for next season

Juan Pablo Socino will end a four-year spell at Newcastle to join Edinburgh

Versatile Argentina back Juan Pablo Socino will join Edinburgh on a two-year contract this summer.

The 29-year-old, who can operate at centre and fly-half, is currently with Newcastle Falcons.

Socino won four international caps in 2015 after joining Falcons from French second-tier side US Dax in 2014.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Edinburgh next season in what I believe is an ambitious project that I can't wait to get stuck into," he said.

"Edinburgh is a great city with a huge rugby culture and I want to contribute to that with everything I can."

Socino has scored 166 points in 87 appearances for Premiership side Newcastle.

"We're really pleased that Juan will be joining the club next season," said Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill.

"He's a fantastic player, who has showcased his attacking talents at both Newcastle and Rotherham. He's an experienced, strong ball carrier and he will only improve our squad heading into next season."