Six Nations 2018: Ireland pair Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson resume full training

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson have a total of 57 Test appearances for Ireland

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Ireland's hopes of having Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson fit for Saturday's Six Nations game against Scotland appear to have improved.

Both missed the win over Wales because of hamstring injuries but an Irish Rugby statement on Monday said they were expected to train fully this week.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt tends not to select players unable to train on the Tuesday of match weeks.

Rob Herring has rejoined the squad after recovering from an elbow injury.

Niall Scannell, who replaced the Ulster hooker in the squad in the week of the Wales game, suffered a recurrence of a rib injury while playing for Munster against Glasgow 10 days ago but is expected to be available for the Six Nations contest in Dublin.

With Munster utility back Andrew Conway still unavailable because of a knee injury, uncapped Leinster wing Barry Daly has been added to the squad as cover.

Connacht lock Ultan Dillane, who can also play in the back row, will join the Ireland squad on Wednesday after returning from the Irish province's trip to South Africa.

Furlong came off early in Ireland's second Six Nations game against Italy while fellow British and Irish Lion Henderson was replaced at half-time.

Andrew Porter stood out as he filled in for Leinster team-mate Furlong against Wales while lock James Ryan came in for his third Test start.

Ryan impressed in the last-gasp win over France as he started in the second row alongside Henderson, but his minor groin strain led to Devin Toner's inclusion for the game against Italy. The giant Leinster lock remained in the team for the Wales game as the Ulsterman missed out.

Ireland are without injured centres Robbie Henshaw and Chris Farrell for Scotland's Aviva Stadium visit, with fit-again Garry Ringrose the front-runner to start at outside centre.

Listen to coverage of Saturday's game live from 14:00 GMT, on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Radio Scotland.