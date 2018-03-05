BBC Sport - Hendy v Carmarthen Athletic: The only Welsh rugby game to survive the storm

The only Welsh rugby game to survive Storm Emma

Welsh rugby's weekend fixtures were decimated by the effects of Storm Emma but one game did go ahead.

Hendy RFC hosted Carmarthen Athletic in WRU National League Division 2 West and the home side won 28-17 to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Top videos

Video

The only Welsh rugby game to survive Storm Emma

Video

Highlights: Germany women 2-2 England women

Video

Wade scores 'impossible shot' in NBA best plays

Video

Try of the Week: Tomkins' brilliant break

Video

Carlos Carvalhal's funny analogies

Video

That awkward handshake while waiting for a photo finish...

Video

Match of the Day

Video

Pendleton: My heart sank reading doping report

Video

I wish I scored a hat-trick - England's White

Video

GB's Pozzi pips Eaton to win gold in photo finish

Video

Arsenal players don't listen to Wenger any more - Shearer

Video

'Taking one for the team!' - basketballer crashes into cameraman

Video

Cram & Coe pay tribute to Sir Roger Bannister

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired