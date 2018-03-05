BBC Sport - Hendy v Carmarthen Athletic: The only Welsh rugby game to survive the storm
The only Welsh rugby game to survive Storm Emma
Welsh rugby's weekend fixtures were decimated by the effects of Storm Emma but one game did go ahead.
Hendy RFC hosted Carmarthen Athletic in WRU National League Division 2 West and the home side won 28-17 to extend their lead at the top of the table.
