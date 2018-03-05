John Hardie: Scotland flanker recalled following three-month ban

John Hardie has recently returned to action with Edinburgh

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Scotland & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

John Hardie has been called into Scotland's Six Nations squad for the first time since serving a three-month ban for alleged cocaine use.

Flanker Hardie, 29, is one of 10 players added by Gregor Townsend before Saturday's meeting with Ireland.

Richie Gray, Byron McGuigan, Lee Jones, Alex Dunbar, Fraser Brown, Darryl Marfo and Zander Fagerson return from injury.

Scrum-half George Horne receives a first senior call-up, while Magnus Bradbury is recalled.

Hardie, who has three tries in 16 Scotland appearances, returned to training with Edinburgh in January following his suspension for "gross misconduct" and then played a match for Hawick.

He featured from the start as Edinburgh won away to Ulster and Dragons in February.

Lock Gray, centre Dunbar, wing Jones, back-row Bradbury, hooker Brown and props Fagerson and Marfo missed Scotland's tournament-opening defeat by Wales and the home victories against France and defending champions England.

McGuigan has not featured since the defeat in Cardiff.

Revised Scotland squad

Forwards:

Hookers: Fraser Brown, Scott Lawson, Stuart McInally. Props: Simon Berghan, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Darryl Marfo, Willem Nel, Gordon Reid. Locks: Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Richie Gray, Tim Swinson, Ben Toolis. Back row: John Barclay, Magnus Bradbury, David Denton, Cornell du Preez, Luke Hamilton, John Hardie, Hamish Watson, Ryan Wilson.

Backs:

Back three: Stuart Hogg, Ruaridh Jackson, Lee Jones, Blair Kinghorn, Sean Maitland, Byron McGuigan, Tommy Seymour. Centres: Mark Bennett, Alex Dunbar, Nick Grigg, Chris Harris, Pete Horne, Huw Jones. Half-backs: George Horne, Greig Laidlaw, Ali Price, Henry Pyrgos, Finn Russell.