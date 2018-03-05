Joe Simmonds: Exeter fly-half hailed after impressive debut against Saracens

As well as kicking 12 points Joe Simmonds set up Exeter's opening try against Saracens with an excellent pass to Phil Dollman

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has heaped praise on fly-half Joe Simmonds after his full debut in the top-of-the-table Premiership win over Saracens.

The 22-year-old kicked four penalties and was named man of the match in Sunday's 24-12 victory, which stretched their lead at the top to seven points.

"I was fanatically pleased for Joe and for the way he played and the way he performed," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"I was also pleased with what it brought out in the team."

England Under-20 player Simmonds is the younger brother of England back row and Exeter team-mate Sam.

He replaced Chiefs captain and experienced fly-half Gareth Steenson for the match with the reigning European champions.

'It was perfect, he controlled the game'

Exeter have now all but secured a play-off place as they attempt to defend the title they won in 2016-17, with Baxter relying on the depth of his squad during the Six Nations.

"It showed you that there was a group of players around him, and I include Gareth Steenson in that, who have not only helped him prepare fantastically well this week, but then laid a lot of foundations around him to play very well," Baxter added.

"I thought Nic White was very good and gave him a really high quality service from inside, I thought Henry Slade gave him a lot of options outside as well, while our pack of forwards gave him a lot of front foot ball."

Exeter's Wales prop Tomas Francis says he and his team-mates had no concerns about Simmonds being given his debut in such a high-profile match.

"He's been around the squad for a long time and everyone had every confidence when he got his chance," the 25-year-old told BBC Sport.

"Everyone's happy that he's taken his chance an everyone's tried to give him that platform to do so.

"It was perfect, he controlled the game. It was a tough game to come in against Sarries and he got man of the match, so that shows a lot."