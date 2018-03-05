Six Nations: Conor O'Shea 'desperate to win'

Conor O'Shea made 35 appearances for Ireland, scoring 44 points in the process.

Italy head coach Conor O'Shea says he is desperate for a Six Nations win as his side prepare to face Wales.

The former Ireland centre has won just four of his 20 games in charge of Italy but says there are signs of improvement for all to see.

"I am happy we are seeing progress but I am obviously desperate to win because that is what you're judged on," said the 47-year-old.

"We are happy we are going in the right direction but we want to win."

O'Shea's Italy face Wales at the Principality Stadium on 11 March having lost their opening three games in this year's Six Nations.

But 22 of the match-day 23 against France remain in the 32-strong training group, with injured scrum-half Edoardo Gori replaced by Guglielmo Palazzani.

Gloucester flanker Jake Polledri is the only uncapped player, while injury-plagued centre Luca Morisi could return, three years after his last cap against Wales.

Despite losing all three games, Italy will be encouraged by the attacking threat they have posed at times. If it were not for a last-ditch Keith Earls tackle, Italy would have secured a try bonus point during their defeat to Ireland.

However, defensively Italy still leave a lot to be desired. O'Shea's side have conceded 136 points in their three games so far included eight tries against Ireland.

"We are doing a lot of the right things, we have put a lot of systems in place and we are blooding a lot of young guys and a team we are building for the future but it is easy to talk like that - we want to win games," said the former Harlequins head coach.

"We said before the Championship we wanted to start taking more risks because we have a good foundation.

"If we have possession we know we are dangerous so that's our goal now to increase the amount of possession we have then hopefully you will see we are moving in the right direction."

Italy captain Sergio Parisse has won 132 caps for his country since his debut in 2002

O'Shea told Scrum V even though his side are yet to pick up a point in this year's Six Nations, Italy will go into their game against Wales with the same mind-set they have had throughout the tournament.

"First and foremost we have to look at our set piece to make sure we have a solid platform," said O'Shea. "Our mind-set from the word go has been to hold the ball and that is the mind-set we will go out with against Wales.

"It's hard because this is the very highest level and we are having to make changes that should have been made a long time ago when everyone else was getting better.

"We are now making those changes and I think everyone can see that and we will keep on working to make sure we start turning the key energy moments in match our way and if we do hopefully the energy will flow."

'I look up to him'

Warren Gatland came second in the 2001 Six Nations as Ireland head coach.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland spent three years in the same role in Ireland from 1998 to 2001.

During which time, Gatland took charge of games which O'Shea featured in, and the now-Italy head coach said the New Zealander does not get the credit he deserves for his time in Ireland.

O'Shea said: "He [Warren Gatland] has been incredible, but he didn't get the credit he deserves for what he did at Ireland in terms of turning our fortunes around and putting the beginnings of the building blocks in place and in some ways I look up to him.

"What we are trying to do here is put the blocks in place that should have been done a long time ago and that's not easy when you're doing it at the highest level.

"Hopefully you will see a lot of good young players, the likes of Matteo Minozzi and Sebastian Negri and others against Wales, who will just get better and better.

"Gatland has been brilliant for Wales and brilliant for Ireland and I am hoping to meet him for a quiet beer after the match."