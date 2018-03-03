Storm Emma: Need to get to hospital? Call for Davies

Jonathan Davies was named BBC Wales Sports Personality of the Year 2017 in December

British and Irish Lions and Wales centre Jonathan Davies used his spare time during Friday's snowstorm to ferry patients, doctors and nurses to and from hospital in Cardiff.

Injured Davies could not travel to his training base because of closed roads.

The Scarlets player earned praise for his public-spirited efforts.

Davies said he made around 12 trips to Cardiff's main hospital, adding he "wouldn't be able to just look at" his 4x4 in such circumstances.

He added: "The roads were quite bad, but as long as you took your time you were safe enough.

"It was difficult in and around the side-roads, but the work people had done to clear it and grit it, it's a massive effort by everyone, really."

'Like a taxi service'

Jonathan Davies earns praise for his efforts on Twitter

Davies says his partner helped to spread the word that his taxi services were available as he recovers from injury.

"I didn't get down to training in Llanelli and we have a 'next door' app for the area and my girlfriend put it on that we've got a 4x4 and if anyone needed lifts to and from work the hospital, we were more than happy to help out.

"And then they got in touch with the Heath (University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff).

"It was just taking patients and doctors to and from the hospital and to their homes.

"Basically it was like a taxi service."

Back to the day job

Davies has not played since badly injuring a foot in the dying moments of Wales' November, 2017 defeat by Australia in Cardiff and is not expected to do so again this season.

He had been the Lions' star player in their 2017 tour draw against New Zealand and was back to rehabilitation work on Saturday.

"I don't want to lose my day job too soon so it was nice to get a bit of rehab done and get a bit of training done," added Davies, who said his recovery efforts are "going well."

The former Clermont Auvergne player added: "I'm walking and putting some more weight through it now, but it is a slow process and I've got to be patient with it.

"I had to be careful walking around on the ice, but all-in-all it's looking good."