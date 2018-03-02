Former Ulster players Stephen Ferris and Paddy Wallace believe the province's chief executive Shane Logan should resign.

The duo made the comments after head coach Jono Gibbes shocked Ulster by announcing he would be stepping down for family reasons after this season.

"He (Logan) has to be accountable. It's time for change," Ferris told BBC Radio Ulster.

Wallace added: "It needs a new skipper at the helm. Shane has had his time."