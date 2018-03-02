BBC Sport - Ulster's operation director Cunningham accepts Gibbes' explanation for exit
Cunningham accepts Gibbes reason for exit
Ulster Rugby's operations director Bryn Cunningham says he does believe Jono Gibbes' insistence that he is leaving the Irish province to return home for family reasons.
Cunningham, a former Ulster winger, says that "family comes first" for Gibbes, who is set to head back to his native Australia after just one season at the Kingspan.
