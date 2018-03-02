Jono Gibbes exit: Ulster near 'rock-bottom' admits Bryn Cunningham

Media playback is not supported on this device Ulster's operation director Cunningham accepts Gibbes' explanation for exit

Ulster's operations director Bryn Cunningham has admitted that news of the impending departure of head coach Jono Gibbes has left the club feeling "almost at rock-bottom".

Gibbes will leave at the end of the season for family reasons only a month after taking over the struggling team following Les Kiss' departure.

"We're at a low ebb at the moment," Cunningham told BBC Sport NI.

"But we are more than capable of getting ourselves out of it."

The Ulster operations director was emphatic that Gibbes' surprise decision is for family reasons, even though there was speculation a couple of weeks ago that the New Zealander could join the backroom team of Australian national coach Michael Cheika.

"It's not a career move. It's a family situation that always comes first."

Jono Gibbes took charge of the team on 31 January after Les Kiss' exit

Gibbes departure a bombshell for Ulster

Cunningham added that both he and Gibbes had been emotional when the former Clermont Auvergne and Leinster assistant coach came into his office to deliver the bombshell news.

"From my own point of view, it's been a really challenging year for a variety of reasons.

"Whenever you get that sort of news, obviously your immediate reaction is huge disappointment but you understand the rationale for Jono."

Following the speculation linking Gibbes with the Australian backroom job, Cunningham admits that some will be "sceptical" about the explanation for the head coach's departure but he insists that it is a family issue.

"He'll go back home and try to find something at home which is something he will be working on as present as well."

Cunningham says Ulster need 'real significant change'

Cunningham admitted that this season has left Ulster facing adversity on many levels but he insists that the Irish province can emerge from their current travails fortified for the challenges of the years ahead.

"We almost have hit rock-bottom in a way but sometimes you have got to do that to effect real significant change.

"From the outside, I've no doubt (Ulster) looks very unstable. From the inside it doesn't feel like that so much.

"Maybe that's because in the professional game, you are just used to change and these types of things happening."

Intriguingly, Cunningham also hinted that further changes could afoot at the Irish province.

"We have got to a point where we have got to make serious changes to how we operate.

"As a professional squad, as a culture moving forward, as an overall organisation...what are we going to do?

"It's actually quite exciting in a way because it is really starting afresh and the main aim from my point of view would be to get the fans behind us."

Bryn Cunningham is hopeful both Iain Henderson and Rory Best will be playing for Ulster next season

Optimism over Best and Henderson negotiations

In terms of the rest of this season, Cunningham remains convinced that the team can reverse the recent slide which has seen them fall out of the play-off places in the Pro14 and also put a place in next season's European Champions Cup in danger.

"We will have a few broken bodies back for the remainder of the season and after the current break, we'll have four games on the bounce after the Cardiff match and make sure we do everything in our power to achieve qualification."

The Ulster operations director also remains optimistic that Rory Best and Iain Henderson will be playing in Ulster jerseys next season even though they have yet to finalise deals with IRFU.

"They are at very advanced stages with the IRFU (in their negotiations). I would be hopeful that both guys will be with Ulster and Ireland moving into next season."