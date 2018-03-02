Darryl Marfo: Scotland prop extends Edinburgh stay until 2020

Marfo featured in all three of Scotland's autumn Tests, including the 53-24 win over Australia

Scotland loose-head prop Darryl Marfo has signed a new contract to stay with Edinburgh until 2020.

Currently injured, Marfo, 27, joined Edinburgh from Bath last summer and made his Scotland debut during the autumn Test series.

Edinburgh have won four in a row and are third in their Pro14 conference.

"I'm extremely happy and proud to have re-signed with Edinburgh, at a time when the club is heading in a very positive direction," said Marfo.

"The team's success is spearheaded by an excellent management group and I'm looking forward to contributing to help make the club as successful as possible."

Head coach Richard Cokerill added: "We're delighted that Darryl has committed his future to the club. He's been an influential character since arriving in the summer and he's got a major role to play in the seasons to come."

Meanwhile, Edinburgh v Munster, which was supposed to be played on 2 March but was called off because of the weather, has been rescheduled for 16 March, kick-off 19:35 GMT.