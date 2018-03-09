BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Relive Scotland's win over Ireland last year

Will Scotland ruin Ireland's Six Nations party again?

Ireland have Grand Slam ambitions and can win the Six Nations title this weekend if results go their way - but Scotland stand in their path. Can they repeat the heroics of last year and ruin Ireland's party?

WATCH MORE: Ireland win thriller against Wales

READ MORE: Scotland back in title race after win over England, says Frank Hadden

