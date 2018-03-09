BBC Sport - Six Nations 2018: Relive Scotland's win over Ireland last year
Will Scotland ruin Ireland's Six Nations party again?
- From the section Rugby Union
Ireland have Grand Slam ambitions and can win the Six Nations title this weekend if results go their way - but Scotland stand in their path. Can they repeat the heroics of last year and ruin Ireland's party?
