New Zealand: All Blacks enter into partnership with Harlequins

New Zealand won the Rugby World Cup for a third time in 2015 after beating Australia 34-17 at Twickenham

Harlequins have announced a strategic partnership with three-times Rugby World Cup winners New Zealand.

The Premiership club will cooperate with the All Blacks in several projects, including an exchange of playing and coaching resources.

"The All Blacks are the benchmark of excellence for all teams," Quins chief executive David Ellis said.

"To be able to align with them both on and off the pitch will be of significant benefit to the club."

Harlequins could benefit by welcoming players taking a sabbatical from playing in New Zealand, with members of their squad spending time in New Zealand.

The two sides share a kit manufacturer and may enter into other commercial partnerships.

"This unique relationship will open some useful connections in that part of the world," New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said.

"London is of key strategic importance to New Zealand Rugby, and this cooperation agreement is a very natural fit.

"This will create significant opportunities for both sides, with players, coaches and staff able to learn from different environments with different people, challenges and cultures."

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC Radio 5 live rugby reporter

Despite their standing in the rugby world, New Zealand Rugby has long been concerned about the pull of the northern hemisphere.

While they have been happy on the whole for their coaches to experience new rugby cultures, they have lost a number of All Blacks in recent years to clubs in England and France.

This unprecedented initiative with Harlequins may give the NZRU greater control over which players and coaches head north - and when - as well as a commercial footing in London.

Quins should surely also benefit given the quality, depth and intellect in New Zealand rugby.