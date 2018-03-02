Sale Sharks: Byron McGuigan and AJ MacGinty sign new deals at club

Byron McGuigan has made 11 appearances for Sale Sharks this season

Sale Sharks winger Byron McGuigan has signed a new three-year deal, while fly-half AJ MacGinty has signed a new four-year contract.

Scotland international McGuigan, 28, has made 31 appearances for Sale since joining from Exeter Chiefs in 2016.

MacGinty, also 28, joined the Sharks from Irish province Connacht in 2016 and has also made 31 appearances.

The pair join Denny Solomona in extending their deals at Sale after the winger agreed a four-deal on Tuesday.

"Re-signing with Sale Sharks for another three years was an easy decision for myself. I have some great friends at the club, my family love it here in Manchester and its a fantastic environment for me to kick on with my rugby," McGuigan told the club's website.

"I only see this club growing, getting better and, as a group at Sale, we can go on and win trophies within the next three years. That's why I play the game, I want to win trophies and be part of a successful team."

MacGinty added: "The vision the owners and coaches have for the club make Sale an exciting place to be in the coming years and with the strong group of players and young prospects committed to the club, I am confident we can challenge for honours in future seasons."