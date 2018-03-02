Ulster head coach Jono Gibbes to leave at end of season

Jono Gibbes was previously forwards coach at Leinster and Clermont Auvergne

Head coach Jono Gibbes will leave Ulster at the end of the season for "family reasons".

The 41-year-old will return to his native New Zealand one year into a two-year contract.

Gibbes took charge of the Irish province in February 2017 after director of rugby Les Kiss' departure.

"Being a long way from home for the last 10 years has made me prioritise things above my career," said former New Zealand international Gibbes.

"The decision to leave here is a difficult one professionally, because I support the team and the staff, and I am excited for what the future holds for them.

"The challenge ahead for Ulster demands the full attention of everyone involved - the management group, the team, the coaches and support staff. It is exciting and achievable.

"However, I cannot in good conscience provide my full attention for the journey ahead."

Gibbes had been forwards coach at Leinster and Clermont Auvergne before being recruited to join Kiss' coaching team at Ulster.

Operations director Bryn Cunningham said he "fully understood and supported" Gibbes' decision.

"We'd like to thank Jono for his dedication thus far and I know that he will be fully committed to us until the end of the season," said Cunningham.

"A review of the coaching structure is ongoing and the desired outcome of this will be to provide us with a strong, well-balanced coaching team and some long-term stability."

Ulster are third in Conference A of the Pro14 and are in danger of missing out on qualification for the play-offs and potentially a place in the Champions Cup next season.