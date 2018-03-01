Ospreys prop Ma'afu Fia signs new contract until 2020

Fia arrived at the Ospreys for the 2015-16 having previously established himself as a Super Rugby regular for the Highlanders

Ospreys prop Ma'afu Fia has signed a two-year deal which will keep him at the Liberty Stadium until 2020.

The 28-year-old tight head has become the region's sixth player to sign a new contract since the start of 2018.

The 2009 Junior World Cup winner made his 50th appearance for Ospreys in last Saturday's 27-26 win over Toyota Cheetahs.

"I'm happy about securing another two years, I've enjoyed my time here so far," he said.

In committing his future to the region, Fia joins Adam Beard, Olly Cracknell, James King, Sam Parry and Owen Watkin along with teenagers Will Jones and Reuben Morgan-Williams who have signed their first professional contracts.