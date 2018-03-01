Edinburgh Rugby: Charlie Shiel follows in footsteps of dad & grandfather

Charlie Shiel is a graduate of Scottish Rugby's Academy and has played for Currie in the Premiership

Charlie Shiel aims to keep up his family's rugby traditions with club and country after signing his first pro-contract with Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old scrum-half will pursue the path of his father Graham and grandfather Dougie Morgan, who ran out for the capital club.

Both men also represented Scotland.

"It's really cool to follow in my dad and granddad," said Shiel. "You grow up watching them both and you really want to emulate that."

"I'm very excited - especially the way the club is going at the moment, winning a lot of games on the bounce and pushing into that top three in the league.

"I'm looking forward to kicking on now and trying to get as much game time as possible."

Shiel has represented both Edinburgh and Scotland at various youth levels.

He scored a last-gasp try to defeat Australia, securing Scotland their highest ever finish of fifth place at the Under-20s World Cup in Georgia.

Shiel's father, who earned 18 caps for Scotland across a nine-year international career, captained Edinburgh from 2000 until 2002.

His grandfather was a 21-time Scotland international who twice appeared for the British and Irish Lions during the 1977 tour of New Zealand, having represented Edinburgh District throughout an illustrious career.