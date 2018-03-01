Leicester Tigers: Matt Smith and Mathew Tait sign new deals at Welford Road

Matt Smith (left) and Mathew Tair total almost 350 Tigers appearances between them
Leicester backs Matt Smith and Mathew Tait have both signed new undisclosed-length deals with the Premiership club.

Smith, 32, the son of former club captain and coach Ian 'Dosser' Smith, has now made 216 first-team appearances since his senior debut in 2006.

England international Tait, 32, who began at Newcastle, is in his seventh season since arriving from Sale.

"They are excellent examples to our younger players on and off the field," said head coach Matt O'Connor.

"Smithy and Taity have proved very valuable members of the squad over a number of years. They are very committed to the Tigers and they're able to play in a number of different roles."

Leicester still have hopes of a top-four finish this season, having won their last two Premiership games to rise to within four points of fourth-placed Newcastle.

