BBC Sport - Billy Vunipola: England number eight on what was said at Buckingham Palace

I'm cool with Queen 'fat-shaming' me - Billy Vunipola

Billy Vunipola says he is "cool" with comments made by the Queen about his weight.

Speaking to the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, the England number eight explained what the Queen said to him during a reception celebrating the achievements of the Commonwealth.

According to Billy, the Queen said: "I keep getting told rugby is different nowadays, it's faster and more powerful, I'm yet to be convinced."

Billy laughed the comments off, saying: "I probably need to lose some weight."

This clip is originally from the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, Wednesday 28 February 2018.

