Francois Venter: Worcester Warriors sign South Africa centre on two-year deal

Cheetahs captain Venter made his international debut at Twickenham against England in November 2016

Worcester Warriors have made their eighth signing for the 2018-19 season by recruiting South Africa international centre Francois Venter.

The 26-year-old, capped seven times by the Springboks, will arrive from Pro 14 side Cheetahs on a two-year contract.

Venter will be making the same journey to Sixways as his current Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan.

Duncan is due to join Worcester Warriors this summer as head coach, replacing Carl Hogg.

"Rory Duncan has been a great coach for us at the Cheetahs," he said. "Having the opportunity to continue to work alongside him and (director of rugby) Alan Solomons, is something I'm looking forward to.

Warriors signings for 2018-19

Backs: Scrum-half Michael Heaney, stand-off Jono Lance (Queensland Reds), utility back Scott Van Breda (Jersey Reds), centres Ashley Beck (Ospreys), Francois Venter (Cheethas)

Forwards: Back row Cornell du Preez (Edinburgh), prop Callum Black (Ulster), hooker Isaac Miller (London Scottish).