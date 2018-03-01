Welshman Aled Walters joins South Africa backroom staff from Munster

Aled Walters watches Munster train
Aled Walters' career in rugby conditioning began at Scarlets in 2004

Munster's Welsh fitness coach Aled Walters has joined South Africa's new national team staff.

Walters joins new head coach Rassie Eramus and assistant coaches Jacques Nienaber, Pieter de Villiers and Mzwandile Stick in the new-look Springboks set-up.

Carmarthen-born Walters joined Munster in 2012 and has since progressed to become head of athletic performance.

Walters already has international rugby experience.

He worked for Ireland at the 2014 Nations Cup in Romania and has also worked in Australia and New Zealand.

