Pro14: Edinburgh v Munster is called off due to adverse weather

Edinburgh will now take on Munster later in the month
Friday's Pro14 meeting between Edinburgh and Munster at Murrayfield has been postponed due to the adverse weather in Scotland.

The game has been rescheduled for the weekend of 16/17/18 March.

The host club say a new date and kick-off time will be confirmed "as soon as possible".

Continued threats to travel and the potential of severe conditions on the day of the game raised health and safety concerns.

