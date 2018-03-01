South Africa: Rassie Erasmus appointed head coach, signing five-year deal

Erasmus replaces Allister Coetzee, who left the role this month after less than two years in the job

South Africa have appointed ex-player Rassie Erasmus as head coach until the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 45-year-old, who will also continue to work as director of rugby, takes over from Allister Coetzee, who left his post last month following a falling-out with SA Rugby.

Erasmus, capped 36 times, had a stint as Munster director of rugby before returning to South Africa in 2017.

"I'm privileged. It's a huge task to coach the Springboks," he said.

"I really believe we have the players and the rugby to turn things around and to mount a serious challenge at the RWC."

Jacques Nienaber, Pieter de Villiers and Mzwandile Stick will assist Erasmus, and Aled Walters will join the management team as head of athletic performance.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said the changes to the Springboks management team were the result of a "very detailed review" of the 2017 season.

South Africa fell from fifth to sixth in the most recent world rankings.