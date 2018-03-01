Blair Cowan: London Irish loan back row to Saracens

From the section

Blair Cowan recently made his 100th appearance for London Irish

London Irish back row Blair Cowan has joined fellow Premiership club Saracens on loan until the end of the season.

The 31-year-old Scotland international will help with Saracens' current injury crisis but can be recalled at any time.

Schalk Burger, Callum Clark, Joel Conlon, Michael Rhodes and Billy Vunipola are all currently sidelined for varied periods.

Cowan recently made his 100th appearance for Irish having joined the club in 2013 from Worcester.