Taulupe Faletau: Wales back row targets Six Nations return against Italy

Taulupe Faletau returned to action for Bath in their 33-32 win over Sale on Saturday in the Premiership

Bath's Taulupe Faletau says he hopes to be in contention for Wales' Six Nations game with Italy on 11 March.

The British and Irish Lions back row was out for more than two months after injuring knee ligaments in December.

The 27-year-old returned to action for Bath last week and is set to play at Harlequins on Friday.

"When I get through the weekend hopefully I'll play well and be in contention for the following week," he told BBC Radio Bristol.

He says he has been impressed with how Wales have performed so far in the Six Nations, despite losing two of their first three matches.

"I thought they've been playing some excellent rugby at times, it's been entertaining to watch, especially from the outside watching," he added.

"It's good to see the brand of rugby being played by them now."

Faletau says he has not begun to consider where his club rugby future may lie.

He still has a year to run on his Bath contract, but having won 70 caps for Wales is free to play wherever he wishes and still be eligible for selection by his country.

A new rule comes in next season stating any player with fewer than 60 caps must play in Wales following the expiration of their current contract if they are to play for their country.

"I've still got another year here to go, I've just come off this injury so my main focus is to try and play a bit of rugby for Bath and play well," he said.

"I've got another year so it's nothing to be thinking about right now, there's still plenty of rugby to play so that's my main focus."