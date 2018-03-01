Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby postponed

Snow at Cardiff Arms Park in November, 2013
Snow did not prevent Cardiff Blues v Sale going ahead in November, 2013

Cardiff Blues' Pro14 game against Benetton Rugby, scheduled for Friday night, has been postponed because of wintry conditions in the Welsh capital and travel issues facing Benetton.

The Italian side's flight was cancelled, adding to complications for the fixture.

In a statement Blues said the game was called off "due to the current adverse weather conditions".

A fresh date for the round 17 encounter to be played has yet to be announced.

