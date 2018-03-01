BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England boss confronted outside train station after defeat
Watch: Jones confronted outside train station
- From the section Rugby Union
England head coach Eddie Jones is confronted outside Manchester Oxford Road train station the day after his side's Six Nations defeat by Scotland.
Read more: Jones says he was 'physically and verbally abused' after Calcutta Cup defeat
