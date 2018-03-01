BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: England boss confronted outside train station after defeat

Watch: Jones confronted outside train station

England head coach Eddie Jones is confronted outside Manchester Oxford Road train station the day after his side's Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

Read more: Jones says he was 'physically and verbally abused' after Calcutta Cup defeat

Top videos

Video

Watch: Jones confronted outside train station

Video

Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale

Video

Watch: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

Video

VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino

Video

Kenny and GB beaten in world final

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'If I didn't have football? If not in prison, I'd probably be dead'

Video

Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Video

I'm cool with Queen fat-shaming me - Billy Vunipola

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Video

Some people want me to lose - Neville

Video

'What a wonderful try' - Johnstone's 'flyer' is try of the week

Video

Westbrook sinks three-point buzzer-beater in NBA best plays

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chill Factore - Chill Factore Mega Package Deal

Sledging, Tobboggan and Donuts
Chill Factore - Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

Ski or Snowboard Group Taster

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired