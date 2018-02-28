Eddie Jones says he was 'physically and verbally abused' after Calcutta Cup defeat

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: Scotland 25-13 England highlights

England head coach Eddie Jones says he will no longer travel by public transport after claiming he was physically and verbally abused on his way back from Scotland on Sunday.

The Australian travelled alone by train via standard class from Edinburgh to Manchester on the morning after England's 25-13 defeat at Murrayfield.

"I'll make sure I won't in future. It's as simple as that," said Jones.

Jones claims comments made by Scotland great Gavin Hastings did not help.

Former Scotland and Lions captain Hastings, who won 67 international caps, said opposing supporters of Jones' team wanted to "rub his face in the dirt".

"I'm a human being. I don't consider myself any different from anyone else, so for me to travel on public transport I thought was OK," added Jones.

"I can't because it was shown what happens when I do. That's the world we live in. I was massively surprised. It wasn't comfortable."

Jones travelled from Scotland to watch Manchester United's Premier League win against Chelsea as a guest of former Red Devils manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

After the match, he completed the final leg of his six-hour journey to London.

When asked whether the abuse was physical or verbal, Jones replied: "A bit of both.

Eddie Jones says sir Alex Ferguson helped rationalise only the second defeat of his 26-Test reign

"It's part of the challenge. As an Australian coaching England, there were always going to be challenges and that's just one of them."

Jones believes Hastings should have chosen his words more carefully and also referenced Scotland prop Simon Berghan's pre-Calcutta Cup claim that "everyone hates England".

"It magnifies that if you're in a position of responsibility you've got to be careful what you say," said Jones.

"Because if you talk about hate and you talk about rubbing peoples' nose in the dirt, and all those sorts of things, it incites certain behaviours and are they the sorts of behaviours that we want to see?"