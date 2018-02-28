Rob Harley: Glasgow & Scotland flanker signs new two-year contract

Harley broke Glasgow's appearance record in last Friday's game against Munster

Glasgow flanker Rob Harley has signed a two-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2020.

The Scotland forward, capped 20 times, broke the Warriors' all-time appearance record when he played his 178th game against Munster last Friday.

Harley, 27, has been a regular since joining Glasgow in 2010, scoring their first try in the 2015 Pro12 final victory over Munster.

"I'm absolutely delighted," said Harley, who can also play at lock.

"I'm glad to have played so many games for Glasgow and I'm looking forward to playing even more in the future.

"We sell out every game we play at Scotstoun and the support we get from the fans is a big factor in how well we do here.

"The supporters drive us on in everything they do, it's a great atmosphere and the idea of playing in front of them for two more years made my decision very easy."

Harley becomes the ninth player to commit his future to the Warriors this season, following in the footsteps of Alex Allan, Fraser Brown, Jonny Gray, Nick Grigg, George Horne, Niko Matawalu, Matt Smith and George Turner.

"Rob epitomises what it means to play for this club and it's great that he's staying for two more years," said Warriors head coach Dave Rennie.

"He sets an example around the place day in, day out and is a true Warrior on the pitch."