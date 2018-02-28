Jono Lance: Worcester Warriors re-sign Australian fly-half

Jono Lance will stay with Queensland Reds until the end of the Super Rugby season

Worcester Warriors have re-signed Australian fly-half Jono Lance for the 2018-19 season.

The 27-year-old first signed on a short-term deal in October and will re-join from Queensland Reds following the end of the Super Rugby season.

Lance played eight games for Worcester, but returned to his homeland after breaking his hand in December.

"Jono made a significant impact in a short space of time at Sixways," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"We are over the moon that a player of his quality has decided to join us. He is a talented individual with a wealth of Super Rugby experience and that will be of great benefit to some of our young upcoming players."

Worcester are only one place and 12 points off the bottom of the Premiership table following Sunday's defeat against London Irish.