Cardiff Blues pack bolstered for Pro14 Benetton game

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Benetton Rugby Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Date: Friday, 2 March Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Scrum V Live on BBC Two Wales, the BBC Sport website & app

Cardiff Blues' pack will be bolstered by the return of key players for Friday night's game against Benetton.

Gethin Jenkins, Kristian Dacey, Seb Davies and Dillon Lewis are all available having missed the weekend's win over Zebre.

Head coach Danny Wilson said his side made over 250 tackles in that game, so "it's important to have those guys come back in fresh".

He added the five day turnaround between matches was "not ideal".

With injured Wales prop Wyn Jones out for the rest of the Six Nations, Wilson said both Jenkins and Rhys Gill were "fit for purpose" should they be called upon.

"They're both extremely experienced," said Wilson

"Rhys had his first start for a while on Sunday and played really well, making 20 tackles, and Gethin plays to the standard we all know he's capable of week in week out.

"How Wales look at it, it is their prerogative, not mine."