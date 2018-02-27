Denny Solomona: England winger signs new four-year deal with Sale Sharks

Media playback is not supported on this device England snatch win with late Solomona try

England winger Denny Solomona has signed a new four-year contract with Premiership club Sale Sharks.

The 24-year-old joined Sale on a three-year deal in December 2016 in a switch from rugby league side Castleford.

New Zealand-born Solomona went on to win his first two England caps during last summer's tour to Argentina.

"He is a world-class finisher who is on the verge of playing for England all the time," said Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond.

"He's a really great asset to have around and I think it's right we reward him with a long-term contract.

"He has more than justified our decision to bring him over from rugby league a couple of years ago."

Solomona has scored seven tries in 14 Premiership appearances this season, including two in the single-point defeat by Bath on Saturday.

"I am really pleased to have signed an extended contract with Sale, there couldn't be a better environment for me to play my rugby," he said.

"Dimes and all the coaches have all been great and I'm very excited about the future here with a great bunch of guys."