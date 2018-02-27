BBC Sport - Ulster skills coach Malone says securing a Pro14 play-offs spot is vital for the province
Pro14 play-offs spot 'vital' for Ulster says Malone
- From the section Rugby Union
Ulster skills coach Niall Malone says securing a Pro14 play-offs spot and a guaranteed European Champions Cup spot is "absolutely vital" for the Irish province.
Malone admitted that Ulster's season has become a "bit of a struggle" but insisted that the management and players are "not losing faith" in their abilities.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired