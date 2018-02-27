BBC Sport - Ulster skills coach Malone says securing a Pro14 play-offs spot is vital for the province

Pro14 play-offs spot 'vital' for Ulster says Malone

Ulster skills coach Niall Malone says securing a Pro14 play-offs spot and a guaranteed European Champions Cup spot is "absolutely vital" for the Irish province.

Malone admitted that Ulster's season has become a "bit of a struggle" but insisted that the management and players are "not losing faith" in their abilities.

