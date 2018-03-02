Premiership: Wasps v London Irish

Danny Cipriani had to come off before half-time against Exeter last month

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Danny Cipriani returns at fly-half from an Achilles injury for Wasps against bottom-of-the-table London Irish.

Brendan Macken partners Jimmy Gopperth in the midfield as Juan de Jongh misses out with a hamstring injury.

London Irish are unchanged from the team which secured just their second Premiership win of the season at home against Worcester last weekend.

The Exiles are 12 points adrift at the foot of the table with six games remaining in the season.

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"We have done well so far in this block of four Premiership games and I was pleased with the heart we showed to get a draw at Gloucester last week.

"Irish are a tough team who are getting better with each game.

"They're fighting for their lives and full of confidence after winning last week, so we must make sure we are 100% focused as they will be a tough nut to crack."

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Wasps are a side that have got so much quality and depth - they're an unbelievable squad with some world-class players.

"We're going to have to be at our absolute best to beat them.

"Last week's victory against Worcester gave us confidence that we are a good team, but we're just going to concentrate on getting scalps and taking each game as it comes."

Match stats

Wasps have lost only once in 10 Premiership matches, 38-15 at home to Saracens on 7 January.

Wasps' 50 league points this season have been evenly split - with 25 obtained at home and another 25 on their travels.

London Irish doubled their tally of Premiership victories this season with Sunday's home win over Worcester.

The Exiles have not won in 22 Premiership away games since beating London Welsh at Oxford in February 2015.

Wasps are unbeaten in five Premiership fixtures against London Irish since the Exiles' 23-20 win at Adams Park in February 2014.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Macken, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntryre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Gaskell (capt), Rowlands, Johnson, Young, Thompson.

Replacements: TJ Harris, B Harris, Stuart, Myall, Willis, Simpson, Miller, James.

London Irish: Marshall; Cokanasiga, Fowlie, Williams, Lewington; Tonks, Van Zyl; Franks, Paice, Hoskins, Van der Merwe (capt), Paulo, Botha, Gilsenan, Treviranus.

Replacements: Porecki, Elrington, Du Plessis, De Chaves, Schatz, Steele, Bell, Tikoirotuma.

Referee: Tom Foley