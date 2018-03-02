Premiership: Northampton Saints v Sale Sharks

Tom Wood has made 17 appearances for Northampton Saints this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Franklin's Gardens Date: Saturday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Tom Wood, Api Ratuniyarawa and Nafi Tuitavake come into Northampton Saints' line-up for the visit of Sale Sharks on Saturday.

Harry Mallinder, Michael Paterson and Jamie Gibson make way as they look to bounce back from defeat by Exeter.

Sale make one change to their starting XV as Bryn Evans comes into the side after recovering from injury.

Scotland winger Byron McGuigan returns on the replacements bench after he was injured during the Six Nations.

Northampton: Tuala, Tuitavake, Horne, Burrell, Foden, Francis, Groom, Ma'afu, Haywood, Brookes, Ratuniyarawa, Day (capt), Wood, Brüssow, Harrison.

Replacements: Marshall, van Wyk, Ford-Robinson, Paterson, Gibson, Reinach, Myler, Pisi.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison (capt), James, Yarde; James, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Evans, Ostrikov, Ross, Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Aulika, Beaumont, Neild, Cliff, McGuigan, Charnley.