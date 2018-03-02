Premiership: Gloucester v Newcastle Falcons

Willi Heinz has scored five tries in 15 appearances for Gloucester this season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 3 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Captain Willi Heinz will start on his return from injury in one of several Gloucester changes for the visit of play-off rivals Newcastle.

Prop Val Rapava Ruskin has recovered from an ankle issue and is set for his first appearance in three months.

For Newcastle, Ally Hogg replaces injured England flanker Mark Wilson and Sean Robinson starts in the second row.

Fourth-placed Newcastle head to Kingsholm two points and two places above Gloucester.

Match facts

Gloucester have won just one of their past four Premiership matches, with a 24-17 victory at home to Leicester Tigers on 10 February their most recent triumph.

Gloucester are the only side with an unbeaten home record in the Premiership this season, although they did draw 25-25 with Wasps at Kingsholm last time out.

Newcastle Falcons' only loss in the past seven Premiership rounds was a 25-3 defeat at Saracens on 10 February.

The Falcons have lost just one of their past four games away from home in the league.

Newcastle have beaten Gloucester twice in their past six Premiership meetings.

Gloucester: Jason; Sharples, Scott, Atkinson, Halaifonua; Burns, Heinz (capt); Rapava Ruskin, Hibbard, Balmain; Savage, Galarza; Clarke, Polledri, Ackermann.

Replacements: Matu'u, Hohneck, Afoa, Slater, Ludlow, Braley, Twelvetrees, Marshall.

Newcastle Falcons: Hammersley; Goneva, Harris, Matavesi, Sinoti; Flood, Young; Vickers, Cooper, Welsh; Green, Robinson; Hogg, Welch (capt), Latu.

Replacements: Lawson, Lockwood, Davison, Witty, Chick, Takulua, Hodgson, Mermoz.