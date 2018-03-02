Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens

George Kruis has featured as a replacement in all three of England's games in the Six Nations this year

Aviva Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday, 4 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Exeter make seven changes for their top-of-the-table match with Saracens, which was moved back 24 hours to Sunday because of the snowy weather in Devon.

Ben Moon, Tomas Francis and Dave Ewers come into the pack and Nic White, Joe Simmonds, Henry Slade and Phil Dollman start in the back line.

Sarries make two changes from the side which lost 28-20 to Leicester Tigers last time out.

George Kruis returns from England duty at lock, while flanker Ben Earl starts.

Back row Blair Cowan could make his debut from the bench after joining on loan from London Irish until the end of the season, but Saracens have 18 players unavailable because of injury or international commitments.

Chiefs are four points ahead of the north London club in the Premiership table with six games of the regular season left to play.

Exeter Chiefs: Dollman; Turner, Slade, Hill, Woodburn; J Simmonds, White; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Skinner, Hill, Ewers, Armand (capt), Waldrom.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Holmes, Lees, S Simmonds, Townsend, Steenson, Whitten.

Saracens: Goode; Earle, Bosch, Barritt (capt), Wyles; Lozowski, Spencer; Barrington; Brits, Figallo, Day, Kruis, Isiekwe, Earl, Wray.

Replacements: Spurling, Thompson-Stringer, Lamositele, Flanagan, Cowan, Whiteley, Malins, Segun.

Referee: Matthew Carley.