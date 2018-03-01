Premiership: Harlequins v Bath

Matt Banahan scored one of the hosts' four tries when Bath beat Harlequins 38-14 earlier in the season

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Fri 2 Mar Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins have made six changes from last weekend's home defeat by Newcastle for the visit of Bath to the Stoop.

Will Collier and Mat Luamanu are in the pack, while full-back James Lang replaces Aaron Morris (knee), with Tim Visser on the left wing and Dave Lewis and Demetri Catrakilis at half-back.

Bath have full-back Tom Homer, wing Matt Banahan and Wales lock Luke Charteris back in the starting line-up.

Taulupe Faletau will be hoping to prove his fitness for a Wales return.

Scrum-half Ian Prior, who is on the Quins bench, will leave following the Bath match to return home to Australia.

Fellow scrum-half Jono Kitto has already left the club to return home to New Zealand following the conclusion of his own short-term deal.

Match facts

Ninth-placed Harlequins have lost their last two home Premiership matches, to Wasps and Newcastle, as part of a four-match losing run. Quins have not lost five in a row in the league since the 2006-07 season.

Fifth-placed Bath have lost just once in their last four Premiership games, but they have lost three of their last four away from home.

The last four matches between the two clubs have all been won by the home side.

Bath's only win at the Stoop in their last 12 Premiership visits was a 27-26 victory in May 2015.

Harlequins director of rugby John Kingston:

"Bath are fighting for a play-off position and so will pose a major challenge.

"However, we need to focus on ourselves and my message to all the supporters is clear.

"Park the frustrations that we have all been feeling from the moment you come into the ground and create an atmosphere that the players can feed off."

Harlequins: Lang; Alofa, Marchant, Roberts, Visser; Catrakilis, Lewis; Lambert, Gray, Collier, Glynn, Horwill (capt), Chisholm, Wallace, Luamanu.

Replacements: Ward, Holenstein, Sinckler, Matthews, White, Prior, Smith, Saili.

Bath: Homer; Banahan, Hurrell, Tapuai, Brew; Wilson, Fotuali'i; Obano, Batty, Thomas, Stooke, Charteris (capt), Mercer, Bayliss, Faletau.

Replacements: Charles, Catt, Lahiff, Ewels, Phillips, Cook, Lewis, Vuna.

Referee: JP Doyle.