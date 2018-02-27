Six Nations 2018: Ireland centre Chris Farrell set to miss rest of tournament

Chris Farrell produced a man-of-the-match display for Ireland in Saturday's win over Wales

Ireland centre Chris Farrell looks set to miss the remainder of the Six Nations after being injured in training on Tuesday.

An Irish Rugby statement said that Farrell, man of the match against Wales on Saturday, sustained ligament damage after twisting his knee in the turf.

The Munster centre made his Six Nations debut in Saturday's 37-27 win after replacing the injured Robbie Henshaw.

Garry Ringrose looks the obvious choice to come into the Ireland midfield.

After winning their opening three Six Nations games, Ireland next face Scotland in Dublin on 10 March where victory will see them having the chance to complete only the third Grand Slam in the country's history against England at Twickenham on 17 March.

"Chris Farrell received treatment on the field earlier today after twisting his knee in the turf," said the Irish Rugby statement.

"He subsequently jogged on to rejoin the rest of the playing group and felt well.

"He was sent for a precautionary scan this afternoon, which indicated some ligament damage had occurred and he will now see a specialist. Chris is unlikely to be available for the remainder of the Six Nations."

Jared Payne has been out of action all this season because of recurring headaches

Farrell earned his first Ireland cap against Fiji in November and Saturday's contest was his third international appearance.

The County Tyrone-born player began his professional career with Ulster before moving to French club Grenoble.

His form for Grenoble led to him being snapped up by Munster and he has had a hugely impressive first season for the Irish province.

Ringrose, who has 11 caps, returned to Leinster duty for the first time since early January when he played 55 minutes in Friday's Pro14 win over Southern Kings.

Henshaw will miss the remainder of this season after sustaining a shoulder injury in Ireland's win over Italy while previous regular Jared Payne has been unable to play since last summer's British and Irish Lions tour because of recurring headaches.