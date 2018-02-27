Leah Lyons: Ireland prop upset by verbal abuse from spectator in Wales game

Leah Lyons is in her second season with the Ireland squad
Leah Lyons (centre) scored Ireland's first try in Sunday's win over Wales

Ireland women's front row Leah Lyons says she was verbally abused by an Irish spectator during Sunday's Six Nations win over Wales at Donnybrook.

Lyons scored Ireland's first try in the 35-12 win but later tweeted about the taunts from the spectator.

"Poor choice of wording from a man in the crowd [Irish] yesterday... 'heifer', relating to myself," said Lyons, 24.

The Munster player said the spectator was "three rows away from my family".

Leah Lyons on Twitter
Leah Lyons expressed her upset after the spectator's taunts

Cork native Lyons said another spectator was so upset by the incident that they confronted the offender.

"Rugby is a game for all. No one is perfect. I realise I'm an example of that but have a bit of respect," added Lyons, who has represented Ireland at hooker and prop.

"Good to hear that someone in the crowd gave you a flake of a flag and told you be quiet. Ain't got nothing good to say, say nothing at all."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swadlincote Ski and Snowboard Centre - Fast...

Fast Track Ski or Snowboard Lesson
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired