Ryan Bevington: Bristol's Wales prop signs for Dragons on two-year deal

Ryan
Ryan Bevington won the last of his 15 caps against Italy in the 2014 Six Nations.

Dragons have confirmed the signing of Bristol's Wales prop Ryan Bevington on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old loose-head has spent the last two seasons with Bristol having joined from Ospreys in 2016.

Bevington, capped 13 times and a member of the 2011 World Cup squad, made over 100 appearances for Ospreys.

"It's the perfect time for me to come back to Wales having sampled a year of both the Aviva Premiership and Championship rugby," he said.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said Bevington's experience would benefit the region.

"Ryan has been a consistent performer during his career both during his time with the Ospreys and with Bristol," Jackman said.

"His experience on both sides of the bridge, plus with Wales is a valuable asset for any team and he'll add more quality for us at loose-head".

