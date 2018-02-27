Ryan Bevington: Bristol's Wales prop signs for Dragons on two-year deal

Ryan Bevington won the last of his 15 caps against Italy in the 2014 Six Nations.

Dragons have confirmed the signing of Bristol's Wales prop Ryan Bevington on a two-year contract.

The 29-year-old loose-head has spent the last two seasons with Bristol having joined from Ospreys in 2016.

Bevington, capped 13 times and a member of the 2011 World Cup squad, made over 100 appearances for Ospreys.

"It's the perfect time for me to come back to Wales having sampled a year of both the Aviva Premiership and Championship rugby," he said.

Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman said Bevington's experience would benefit the region.

"Ryan has been a consistent performer during his career both during his time with the Ospreys and with Bristol," Jackman said.

"His experience on both sides of the bridge, plus with Wales is a valuable asset for any team and he'll add more quality for us at loose-head".