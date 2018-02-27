Gareth Milasinovich: Worcester Warriors prop signs new one-year contract

Warriors prop Gareth Milasinovich has featured in every game, in all competitions, this season

Worcester Warriors prop Gareth Milasinovich has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The South Africa-born Academy product, 25, an ever-present for Warriors this season, is the 10th first-team player to agree new terms for 2018-19.

"Gareth is a really strong scrummager," said director of rugby Alan Solomons.

"He's come on leaps and bounds since moving from South Africa. I'm really pleased he's decided to stay. I'm sure he'll continue to develop."

Milasinovich, who can play at tighthead or loosehead, said: "Before I came to Worcester, I could see this was a place where any young aspiring player could come and get opportunities.

"Guys around me in the Academy when I arrived, such as Jamie Shillcock, Josh Adams and Jack Singleton, have all made that step up to the first team too.

"It just shows how players can make it to the top of the game with Warriors, especially with the likes of Josh and Jack getting international recognition."

Worcester are 11th in the Premiership, 12 points above bottom club London Irish, who beat them 22-9 on Sunday.