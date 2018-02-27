Six Nations 2018: Wales' Wyn Jones ruled out of remaining games with injury

Scarlets prop Wyn Jones made his Wales debut against Tonga in June 2017

Six Nations: Wales v Italy Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 10 March 2018 Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales & S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

Wales prop Wyn Jones will miss his country's remaining Six Nations games because of a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old came off the bench to take over from fellow Scarlet Rob Evans in the win over Scotland as well as defeats to England and Ireland.

Wales have opted not to bring in a replacement for Jones.

Ospreys loose-head Nicky Smith is Wales' other option in the number one jersey as they prepare to face Italy in Cardiff on 11 March.

Wales' tournament concludes at the same venue against France six days later.