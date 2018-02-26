Ryan Wilson: Scotland back-row forward cited for alleged foul play

Ryan Wilson (right) will face a disciplinary hearing following Saturday's incident

Scotland back-row forward Ryan Wilson "has been cited for an alleged act of foul play" during Saturday's 25-13 Six Nations win over England.

Wilson clashed with England's Nathan Hughes off the ball.

"The alleged offence, contact with the eye area of an opponent (Law 9.12) took place in the 37th minute of the match," tournament organisers announced.

"A disciplinary hearing will be convened before a Six Nations Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday."

Prior to the match, Wilson and England centre Owen Farrell appeared to clash at the entrance to the tunnel as the teams returned to the dressing rooms following the pre-match warm-up.

Scotland and England have been asked by Six Nations organisers to explain that incident.

The Scots next play Ireland away in the championship, on 10 March.