Six Nations 2018: Kyle Sinckler and Elliot Daly added to England squad

Elliot Daly suffered an ankle injury before the start of the championship which ruled him out of the matches against Italy and Wales

Six Nations 2018: France v England Venue: Stade de France Date: Saturday, 10 March Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 live. Live text commentary and report on the BBC website and app

Kyle Sinckler and Elliot Daly have been added to England's training squad as head coach Eddie Jones prepares for the Six Nations game against France on Saturday, 10 March.

Back Daly is included despite a calf injury ruling him out of contention for Wasps last weekend.

Harlequins prop Sinckler has returned to full fitness after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Jones has named an initial 27-man squad for the penultimate Six Nations match.

Meanwhile, an England Rugby spokesman said there would be no further comment on the investigation into what happened between England and Scotland players in the tunnel at Murrayfield before kick-off last Saturday.

As the teams returned to the dressing rooms after the pre-match warm-up, England back Owen Farrell and Scotland forward Ryan Wilson appeared to clash at the entrance to the tunnel.

Television footage showed other players then pulling the pair apart.

Scotland won 25-13 to secure their first victory over England since 2008.

England training squad

Backs: Brown (Harlequins), Care (Harlequins), Daly (Wasps), Farrell (Saracens), Ford (Leicester Tigers), Joseph (Bath Rugby), May (Leicester Tigers), Nowell (Exeter Chiefs), Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Watson (Bath Rugby), Wigglesworth (Saracens)

Forwards: Cole (Leicester Tigers), Ewels (Bath Rugby), George (Saracens), Hartley (Northampton Saints), Haskell (Wasps), Hughes (Wasps), Itoje (Saracens), Kruis (Saracens), Lawes (Northampton Saints), Launchbury (Wasps), Marler (Harlequins), Robshaw (Harlequins), Sinckler (Harlequins), Underhill (Bath Rugby), Vunipola (Saracens), Williams (Exeter Chiefs)