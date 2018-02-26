Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh extend contracts: Alex Allan, Ryan Grant, Cameron Fenton, Jason Baggott

Alex Allan has made 19 Glasgow Warriors appearances this season

Alex Allan has signed a new one-year contract with Glasgow Warriors as fellow Scotland prop Ryan Grant extended his stay until the summer.

And Pro14 rivals Edinburgh have handed new deals to hooker Cameron Fenton and fly-half Jason Baggott.

Allan's new deal will keep the 25-year-old, who has five caps, at Scotstoun until May 2019.

Grant, who was released by Worcester Warriors in May, joined Glasgow on a short-term deal in September.

The 32-year-old has not played for his country since 2015 and has only made two substitute appearances this season.

Allan, who joined from Edinburgh in 2012, has made 19 appearances, six of them starts, this season and said it was "a no-brainer" to stay with Glasgow.

"I was 22 when I first joined and my game has improved massively," he told Warriors' website.

"I've still got a lot of improvements to make and I feel this is the right environment for me to make those improvements."

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys praised Allan and Grant.

"Alex has played really well this season," he said. "He's still young and we feel the best is still to come from Alex.

"He's a fantastic athlete and can add to the type of game we want to play.

"Ryan has been at the club a while now and is part of the culture.

"He's great with the young props and is scrummaging really well. I can't speak highly enough of him."

Cameron Fenton has played nine times for Edinburgh

Fenton has extended his stay with Edinburgh for a further year, while fellow 22-year-old Baggott has signed a one-year contract at Murrayfield.

Previously with Glasgow, Fenton joined Edinburgh in September, made his the first of his nine appearances in November and scored a try against Dragons on Friday.

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill told his club website: "Cameron has been in good form since breaking into the first team last year and we're excited to see how he develops next season."

South Africa-born Baggott has been with the Scottish Rugby Academy since arriving from South African outfit Southern Kings in July 2015 and has been attached to Scottish Premiership club Melrose.

"Jason is a young player who has impressed in both training and whilst playing for Melrose and we're glad that he's going to be a part of the club moving forward."