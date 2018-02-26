Blade Thomson: Scarlets set to sign back-rower from Hurricanes

Hurricanes back-rower Blade Thomson has played club rugby for Taranaki

Scarlets are set to sign Hurricanes back-rower Blade Thomson.

The 27-year-old has won four caps for the Maori All Blacks and is a former New Zealand Under-20s international.

Thomson made a return to the Hurricanes squad over the weekend having missed last season with a shoulder injury.

Wales centre Scott Williams, Scotland captain John Barclay, Wales scrum-half Aled Davies and Irish lock Tadhg Beirne are all set to leave the Llanelli region at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Scarlets back-rower Jack Condy has been forced to retire aged 23 because of a knee injury.