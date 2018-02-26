Dan Biggar: Wales fly-half must stop complaining to refs - Martyn Williams

Wales' Dan Biggar appeals to referee Glen Jackson after an aerial duel in the second half against Ireland

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar must stop complaining to referees, former captain Martyn Williams says.

Biggar, 28, was seen complaining to referee Glen Jackson during Wales' Six Nations loss to Ireland on Saturday.

The Ospreys 10 animatedly claimed he was tackled in the air in the second half and his loss of possession led to Ireland's third try.

"That is something he has got to take out of his game," Williams told BBC Scrum V.

"Referees are human and if someone is into you all the time you don't get the calls.

"For 60 minutes of that game he did not stop complaining.

"At this level that is unacceptable, you can't be complaining all the time. If he is going to penalise Ireland he is going to penalise Ireland, whether you throw your arms in the air or not.

"He is one of the senior players. They have to pull him aside and say 'Dan you are killing us here because the 50-50 calls might be going to the other team because you are constantly complaining'.

"We are all competitive and all want to win but the best team 10 you have ever seen, [former New Zealand fly-half] Dan Carter, is the coolest guy you will ever see."

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: 'Wales were too passive in Dublin' - Williams

Biggar returned to Wales' team to face Ireland after missing the first two rounds of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.

Scarlets fly-half Rhys Patchell started both games in his absence, impressing in the win against Scotland but struggling in the loss to England.

Former British and Irish Lions flanker Williams, who won 100 caps for Wales, sympathised with Biggar after a difficult afternoon in Dublin in which Wales were starved of possession against Ireland.

"It is difficult to critique his game because he did not have any ball," the ex-Cardiff Blues player added.

"I was one of those who thought, yes, put Biggar in against Ireland going to Dublin. I thought it would be perfect for him."

Former Wales fly-half Jonathan Davies echoed Williams' sentiments about Biggar's complaints to referees.

"If you are a 10 you are chirpy and if you have a word with the referee you say it in a nice way," he said.

"You put doubts in a referee's mind but not by moaning.

"Anybody who would have played outside-half against Ireland would have not made a bit of difference."

'I want Patchell to play'

Whereas Williams had advocated Biggar's recall against Ireland, another former Wales captain, Gwyn Jones, would like to see Patchell play against Italy on 11 March.

"Dan Biggar did exactly what Dan Biggar does. He was good in the air, competitive and complaining far more than he should have," said Jones.

"Does he look like he brings a threat to our backline? No.

"I want to play Patchell at 10 because he has played well for 18 months at 10 and [Gareth] Anscombe has played well for 25 minutes. I think Patchell deserves another chance."