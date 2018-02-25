Six Nations 2018: Scotland & England asked to explain pre-match tunnel clash

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Players clash in the tunnel before Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield

Scotland and England have been asked by Six Nations organisers to explain a clash in the tunnel before Saturday's Calcutta Cup match at Murrayfield.

As the teams returned to the dressing rooms after the pre-match warm-up, England back Owen Farrell and Scotland forward Ryan Wilson appeared to clash at the entrance to the tunnel.

Television footage showed other players then pulling the pair apart.

Scotland won 25-13 to secure their first victory over England since 2008.

Six Nations Rugby said it would be "writing to the unions to request clarification on what happened in the tunnel".

Once both have responded, the tournament organisers will decide whether to begin an investigation or initiate disciplinary proceedings.

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson told the BBC: "Scotland are delighted to have won the Calcutta Cup at Murrayfield and the focus of the team now turns to the game against Ireland in Dublin."

England head coach Eddie Jones said he had not seen the pre-match incident and did not believe it had any bearing on the outcome, adding: "These things happen."

Scotland scored three tries - two from centre Huw Jones - to end England's hopes of a second Grand Slam in three years.

They remain in contention for a historic third successive Six Nations title, but trail leaders Ireland - whom they face in the final round - by five points.