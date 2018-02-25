Six Nations: Hooker Owens laments Wales ill-discipline

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations 2018: Ireland win thriller against Wales in Dublin

Ken Owens has lamented poor discipline from Wales that effectively saw the whistle blown on their Six Nations title hopes.

A 37-27 loss to Ireland in Dublin means Wales' wait for a first Six Nations title since 2013 continues.

Wales' nine penalties conceded equalled the total in their previous two games against Scotland and England combined.

"We need to tidy up that discipline issue we probably had out there," Wales hooker Owens said.

"We conceded nine penalties, and it does frustrate your game. It stops your momentum, and we have just got to be a little more accurate.

"In the first half, probably our discipline cost us, giving them some easy outs and giving them territory in our half, which they took full advantage of.

"We can't have had more than 20 per cent possession and territory in that first half.

"It is frustrating that we put ourselves under pressure at times."

Wales head coach Warren Gatland now looks set to make changes for Wales' remaining two fixtures against Italy and France and Owens warns there can be no complacency.

"We've got two games left and we have just got to go into them positively," Owens added.

"There are 10 points up for grabs, and we've just got to try and get them and keep playing positive rugby.

"I think we've been pretty good this campaign. Everyone has written us off and we've turned some heads. When we keep hold of the ball, we create chances.

"Italy have been dangerous, to be fair to them. They've scored tries, so they are not going to be a walkover.

"We are going to have to be at the top of our game. We can't turn up and just think we are going to roll over them and get five points. We need to really work hard and play smart rugby.

"We are going in the right direction, we are still blooding new players and we had some boys back from injury (against Ireland), which is great.

"Ireland are a great side, and if you are ill-disciplined against them, they punish you, and that's what they did."